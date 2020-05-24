The family of YouTuber Corey La Barrie, who tragically died in a car accident this month, is suing Ink Master star Daniel Silva, who was involved in the crash.

Silva was the person driving the McLaren sports car the night that he and La Barrie crashed into a street sign and tree, ultimately killing La Barrie. TMZ reports that La Barrie's parents, Simon La Barrie and Lissa Burton, have filed a lawsuit against Silva claiming that he and his company, Daniel Silva Tattoo's, were negligent in the hours leading up to their son's death.

They also claim that Silva had been driving under the influence of alcohol and other unknown substances, and that he was driving at an unsafe and unreasonable speed, leading to the crash. Silva has already been charged for murder in connection to La Barrie's death.

Corey La Barrie was a social media influencer with a budding YouTube career with over 300,000 subscribers. Most of his content revolved around him and his friends goofing around and having fun. They include fellow content creators CJ Caylen, Crawford Collins, and Chelsey Amaro.

On the night of his 25th birthday, La Barrie reportedly got into a vehicle with Silva. The two were suspected to be drunk when entering. Following the accident, La Barrie was declared dead at the hospital, while Silva had to be treated for a broken hip.

La Barrie's mother has been using Instagram as a means to pay tribute to her son by posting some older photos of them, as well as things that fans have sent in for his memorial.