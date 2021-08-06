How do you feel reflecting on the person who started Valencia, compared to the person who finished it?

That’s a good question. Honestly, this was such a learning process. There are so many things I had to realize, and so many experiences and emotions I’d gone through when I was making it. A lot of it was learning the pros and cons of working with your friends, but also learning what it’s like to work with a label for the first time.

There were a lot of challenges that came with that alone. Going into that, I was still pretty married to the DIY aspect of it and the idea of doing everything myself. Even knowing I had all this help and support, I was still pretty insistent that I was going to edit the videos myself, try to film it by myself, especially when COVID hit and we were in lockdown and being on set wasn’t an option anymore. I was like, “Oh, maybe this is just a sign that I have to keep doing it by myself.” But it wasn’t.

In that period, the lesson for me was patience: wait it out, don’t even work on it yet. A lot of money was spent, and a lot of money was wasted on stuff that didn’t see the light of day. We started working on the film properly in March, but then we didn’t really start creating the actual content for it until November—so it was six months of us just trying to figure out what we were trying to make. This was the one time we had label backing to do it, and we couldn’t bring it to life because of the pandemic. So, to answer your question: I definitely feel more patient. I feel more mindful of the process and how tedious it can be. I feel a little wiser, too.

I know that in the Miami music scene, you were really drawn to the punk and hardcore scenes when you first moved down there. Tell me more.

So before I moved to Florida, I always idolized my eldest brother and what he listened to. I think that’s very natural, as a younger sibling. He listened to a lot of hip-hop, rock, pop, and shoegaze stuff from the ‘80s. Hardcore punk was a really big thing he would listen to at the time, and that caught my attention. I think it was because of the sense of community. When I reached my teenage years and high school, I started going to shows and just fell in love with the live experience of it. With genres like hardcore and punk, they reach a whole new level in a live setting: to experience stagediving, being in the pit and just feeling the energy of it. That’s what I fell in love with. That, and the sense of community, being excited to see your friends at the next show. It was a good time in my life. That’s the spirit I wanted to implement throughout my music.

How have you stayed connected to the Miami scene through the pandemic?

A lot of the people I’m close with and work with are either from LA or Miami. More recently, I’ve visited there more often and stayed there for a couple of months. But growing up, I would be in Miami almost every weekend. When I couldn’t go over there, the only way I could stay connected was keeping in touch with my close friends.

Which of your close friends have you met through the Miami music scene?

It’s a funny story, actually, because a lot of my team is built around this one friend who I met in Miami. We met during the Tumblr era about seven years ago. He was pretty much Tumblr famous. He had this brand that was based in Miami, and he’d made this shirt of legendary Miami rapper Trick Daddy which I thought was so cool. I just followed him on everything, and he followed me back on Instagram and lurked my stuff. Then he hit me with this long email introducing himself as a photographer, DJ, and everything else, and we met up in LA in Koreatown. He invited me to this house that he was staying at, and the person whose house it was is now my manager. He also introduced me to another friend, originally from Miami, who is behind the album artwork for Valencia. He’s basically my creative director now. A lot of the people responsible for the artist I am now came from Miami.

I still have friends who DJ, which is another massive thing in the scene. It’s nice to have seen it grow. It’s weird, because Miami will be popping for two years, and then venues and places will close down and it’ll be dead for a few years. And then it will come right back with a new venue or skate shop which is the new thing in Miami. But now, I feel like it’s been so consistent—so much is happening. It’s such a beautiful place, my favorite city. It definitely feels like home to me, even though I didn’t necessarily grow up there, but I grew up right across the coast from it. I was always there. I think a lot of people see it as a place to go to the beach and party at the clubs, which it is, but there’s also a music scene that’s dying to be consistent and alive.