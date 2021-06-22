Where are you living right now? Where are you Zooming from?

I’m still living outside San Diego, but I’m moving to LA in the next couple of weeks. I’m just waiting on my mattress to ship, honestly!

You’ve lived right outside of San Diego for most of your life. How did living in suburbia, away from any sort of music scene, influence your work?

I feel like I wasn’t tapped into any music scene. At least I’m not aware of any scene near me, so I just kind of go online to find what I like. And that informs my tastes and who I am. Growing up I always found music I loved from family and friends or listening to the radio.

What were some of those early artists that resonated with you?

I remember listening to a lot of Green Day on the radio. Sean Kingston. Whatever was around. My dad played a lot of Kanye West, like College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Not a lot of alternative or rock. I was always in the R&B, hip-hop space. It wasn’t until my junior year of high school that I got into Childish Gambino and Because the Internet and I realized that you could make a whole world with an album. I think that’s when I knew, like, ‘Okay, I could do this. I want to make music and worlds for people to live in.’

Though you grew up more into R&B and hip hop, you’ve recently developed a love for psych rock specifically. When did your love of that genre begin?

Oh, way, way later. I got into it in 2019, I think. I kinda got into it all at once: The Doors, The Beatles’ psychedelic stuff. Jefferson Airplane. I love all of them. They all evoke this feeling of a time I wish I could go back to. It seemed like such a big era and moment for music moving forward.

Back in 2019, you did an interview with us at Pigeons & Planes and you told us that you had a promising career in football back in high school, but you began to get bored with it. You said the victories didn’t even seem to matter at a certain point. Do you feel that your victories as a musician feel more important than those victories on the field?

Yeah, definitely. That’s such a great question. With music, I feel like I’m helping people. I feel like I’m serving a bigger purpose. I felt I wasn’t doing that in football. Just to be able to create a home for people to live in for three minutes or so is one of the coolest things. It feels like a blessing every day. I have to remind myself how awesome this is. This is a crazy thing to be doing with my life, and I love it.

It sounds like music is pretty transcendent and powerful for you. Do you consider yourself a spiritual person?

Yeah, I mean, I haven’t been on my meditation much lately, but I think 2019, when I discovered psych rock, was a big spiritual year for me. I was doing psychedelics. I went to a yoga festival with my aunt in Joshua Tree. I was—well, I still am—obsessed with crystals. I have a whole bag.

Do you think that spirituality shines through in the music?

I’m not sure. I hope so. I think moving forward I’d like to be more conscious of putting that into my music. I was talking to someone the other day, and they said they think music is going to become a lot more spiritual in the coming years. People will add in those little frequencies and live drums and more natural elements. I think there’s a tinge of spirituality in my music.

Your upcoming album is called I’ve Got Some Living To Do. What does that title mean to you?

It means just that: I’ve got some living to do. I haven’t been out of the country before. I want to travel and experience different cultures and meet new people. That’s one. Another thing is that after the pandemic, I just want to get out and live. When I was in the process of making the album, I wasn’t super happy with the person I was, so I’ve got some living to do to become the person that I want to be. I want to inspire people to live their lives and become the person they want to be with my music.

When did you decide this should be the title for the record?

I’ve been working on the album for a while, but it actually came to me at the top of this year. January maybe. I was on the way back from LA to San Diego, and I was listening to Velvet Underground. I was wondering what I was going to say in these songs, and it hit me. Damn, I’ve got some living to do. It just felt right. I knew that was the album title. This album went through so many iterations, and I worked on it for so long without a name. For a while, these were just songs. Not a project. When that moment happened, everything was solidified. Everything made sense.