Audrey Nuna is a Korean-American artist who comfortably inhabits the worlds of R&B, pop, and rap. Her debut project a liquid breakfast includes features from Jack Harlow and Saba, and introduces a confident talent who isn’t afraid to speak her truth. Get to know why this rising star is blazing her own path, how Kanye West’s Yeezus changed her musical trajectory, and more in the latest episode of Making It.

