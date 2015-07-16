Video: Mikky Ekko - "Watch Me Rise"

“Watch Me Rise,” a fan favorite off Mikky Ekko’s debut album, Time, received an effect-laden visual treatment. Colorful, alternating patterns that move and pulse like currents are projected against his body, enwrapped by all-white clothing.

The singer’s performance reflects his words, which speak to the power of persistence through struggle. As the clip begins to near its end, and projected flames engulf Ekko’s frame, he lets loose a guiding lyric: “Right into the fire we go.” To him, backing down is never an option.

Watch Ekko’s latest visual piece above. Read our March interview with the gifted vocalist, in which he dives into the stories behind his aforementioned debut album, here.