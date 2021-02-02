Tell me what an Orange County upbringing looks like.

An Orange County upbringing is probably the best kind of upbringing you can have as a kid, it’s almost like a perfect world. A lot of stuff there is super polished: the whole county is basically a suburb. As a kid growing up, that’s like a perfect world because you can go outside at three in the morning and you’d be good. There really wasn’t anything to worry about there so it was very safe. But in my later years I’ve realized there are hella Trump supporters there too, lots of white conservative people. Even the kids in my high school, you’d think it’s just the parents, but a lot of the time it was like, “Oh these motherfuckers are racist.”

What did the local music scene look like?

This is a great question because I’ve always wanted to talk about this. With everyone that did music over there, I feel like no one did it together. Everyone was always super lowkey about it and no one helped each other. I was never part of any community with my own music. I heard about my friends in their cliques where they come from, or you’ll see a lot of similar artists come out of the same area kind of knowing each other, but I have none of that. There was no teamwork back there. I was doing my own thing all the time and whoever else was always doing their own thing—they usually sucked, but so did I at the time!

No one really supports that creative work over in Orange County. Whereas LA, even growing up I knew I needed to get out there eventually because people are very accepting. It’s much more of a creative playground.

If it wasn’t for a local scene around you, how would you find new music growing up?

Spotify. It was before they had a "fans also like" section so it just said "related artists" and it was always on the side of big artists' pages. So I would just go and find an artist I’d like, listen to all of their songs and then go through the related artists. Back in high school is when I found the most music I’ve ever found. When I’d go to school, I was always listening to music. I always had one earphone in and chances are I’m probably paying more attention to that than whatever else is going on.

Do you think growing up there has influenced your sound, or really just who you are as a person?

Yeah, I definitely think it has. No doubt about it, If I’d grown up in LA I’d probably have like a… Damn, that’s actually really weird to think about. I feel like I would have a slightly different sound. I think in Orange County I didn’t live too far from the beach and so I was getting a lot of influence from there. Just the vibe. When someone hears a song I want them to feel the best things of what I felt.

I picked up a lot on that sea imagery throughout your songs.

Yeah exactly, I love the water. I don’t live too close to the water anymore. Even if you’re not overlooking it, if you ask someone who lives twenty minutes away from the water, you can literally feel the water. If you live somewhat close to it for long enough, if you’re gone from it you can feel that it’s missing—and I lowkey feel that. There’s just something about being close to a body of water.

I remember nights where I just needed to get out of my room. I’d always go to the beach, even alone, sit there, and try to have the sound of the water wash away whatever I was feeling. Even at night time, I’d drive through the beach or park and just let the vibes of that city seep in. At night time it gets quiet and it feels like there’s not one person in the city. The thing is with LA there’s always some activity. Over there, you wouldn’t even see one car and it felt like there was just no one watching, it was very cool.

I read that alternative rock was one of your earliest inspirations. Who stood out?

The first band I ever personally got into was Linkin Park. And they’re still like my go-to band you know, I love them for life. I guess this isn’t really alternative rock but System of a Down and just bands like that.

What was it about Linkin Park that grabbed you?

Um, let me tell you the real shit. Before I had my own taste in music, it was always my Dad playing music. I was a big fan of Naruto--it was right when I moved to California so I must have been eight years old. I watched a lot of Naruto and then I would google on my Dad’s computer ‘Naruto music.’ This was when AMVs [anime music video] were starting to happen.

I didn’t know this but technically the first AMV ever was the music video for Linkin’s Park “Breaking The Habit.” And then after that came this huge wave of people putting Linkin Park songs to like actual anime series and it was the crazy fight scenes and stuff. I remember just watching the ones with Naruto. So I found Linkin Park through looking up Naruto music and there’d be all these AMVs which I’d listen to like, oh shit.