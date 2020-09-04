When we heard whiterosemoxie for the first time, he had just turned 18 years old and released his white ceilings project while still finishing his senior year of high school. What impressed us most was how the young Detroit artist zig-zagged between upbeat electronic rap tracks, stripped down ballads, and everything in between. We added him to Best New Artists in April, and white ceilings has been in rotation ever since.

It takes listening to the project as a whole to understand moxie's scope of talent, but from the very start, "west side boys" was a standout. It's the song we keep going back to, a masterfully executed, bittersweet slow-builder in which the negative space and restraint are powerful key components.

whiterosemoxie is gearing up to drop his next project called grae ceilings on September 25. It documents everything that has happened since his last release: his senior year cut short by the pandemic, the transition into adulthood during tumultuous times, and signing a record deal without being able to hit studios or go on tour. But before that he's revisiting white ceilings one more time for the "west side boys" music video, which was directed, shot, and edited by Jax Anderson in Detroit, MI.

"I'm about to drop grae ceilings, which is about how I'm feeling in this grey area right now. I'm glad to release "west side boys" right before, because the one thing that has been my rock is the people I hang around. Even in this grey area, we came up into something we could've never imagined."

Watch "west side boys" above.