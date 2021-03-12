After building plenty of momentum with his Don Dada project last year, Florida’s Yungeen Ace has dropped the video and single “Gun Em Down.”

The Teo-directed visual sees Yungeen get betrayed by someone he placed his trust in, and the fallout that follows. The song is an energetic affair that showcases the rapper’s penchant for melody over hard-hitting beats. It’s exactly the type of release that will keep fans anticipating whatever it is he has coming next, which he’s already hinted at upon releasing the new video.

Ace has been keeping himself busy so far in 2021, with “Gun Em Down” being his third single following “All in All” and “Life I Live.” Last year he released his Don Dada project, which featured only one guest appearance.

On Instagram amid the release of “Gun Em Down,” Yungeen teased Life of Betrayal 2x—his first studio album and a follow-up to his 2018 debut mixtape Life of Betrayal—“soon.”

Watch the video for “Gun Em Down” and/or stream it on Spotify above.