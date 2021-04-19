Wendy Williams is far from a rapper’s best friend. But after rubbing YoungBoy Never Broke Again the wrong way, the artist offered life advice instead of spewing hate.

In a new letter uploaded to Instagram on the official Never Broke Again LLC’s page, YoungBoy laments the time he’s spent in jail and away from his children. He also gives his opinion on the popular television personality.

“i can leave my kids millions of dollars to divide but cant give them the time they truly deserve,” he began. “nobody understand me they never did shit some times i don’t understand myself but thats fine because im okay i aint looking for you to feel sorry i just ask for one thing- For you to let me suffer in peace.”

He then addressed the talk show host: “tell MS. WENDY WILLIAM i say she got a good soul and she’s a beautiful women i can see that threw all the bad comments thrown at her tell her count her blessings (STAY IN GOOD SPIRIT) Sincerely Kentrell.”

Williams has had no shortage of comments about YoungBoy’s personal life and legal issues. After learning of his arrest last month, she committed a cardinal sin by basically wishing jail time on the rapper.

“He’s got to go to jail,” Wendy told her audience. “How do you do a hot pursuit? There are innocent people out here. You could’ve hurt innocent people in your hot pursuit and running through people’s backyards. Nobody wants that—bringing down the property values. And how is that you do what you do with seven kids at only 21 years old?”

This prompted YoungBoy’s mother Sherhonda Gaulden to come to her son’s defense.

“Fuck Wendy Williams around here letting a half dead 90 year old white man suck her dick worried about my child stop tagging me in bullshit,” Gaulden wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post.

Fellow Louisiana legend Boosie Badazz also stepped in to shield YoungBoy from Williams’s unnecessary comments.