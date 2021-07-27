YoungBoy Never Broke Again will remain behind bars until his court trial.

A United States Magistrate Judge determined last week that YoungBoy—legal name Kentrell Gaulden—was simply too dangerous to be released jail as he awaits trial for multiple gun possession charges in Louisiana. Judge Scott D. Johnson pointed to the 21-year-old’s history of crime, including his alleged efforts to evade police prior to his arrest back in March.

“[YoungBoy] is a danger to the community, [and] no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” read the court document obtained by Complex.

The Baton Rouge artist was taken into custody March 22 in Los Angeles on an outstanding warrant stemming from 2020 drugs- and weapons-related charges. Authorities claim YoungBoy led them on a high-speed chase before he eventually fled on foot. Prosecutors also claim that a firearm was found inside the vehicle YoungBoy was driving, and that he was the sole occupant of the car. A California judge granted YoungBoy pretrial release that was contingent on Louisiana’s approval. Fast-forward to early April, when a Louisiana judge revoked the rapper’s bond, citing his history of parole violations and “violent behavior stretching back several years.”

Just weeks before his arrest in L.A., a grand jury in Louisiana indicted YoungBoy with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of a firearm not registered on the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, arguing “there is no evidence that he personally handled the firearm located within the vehicle at the time of his” March arrest.