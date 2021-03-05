Young Dolph and Key Glock have shared their latest joint single “Aspen,” alongside the announcement of a second full-length collaborative album, Dum and Dummer 2.

“Aspen” sees the Paper Route Empire rappers and blood cousins hit the Colorado slopes. “Get out my way, I’ll pop you like an Aspirin/Trap n***a on my way to Aspen/Smoke the best weed and spend millions on fashion,” Dolph raps on the hook.

Arriving on March 26, Dum and Dummer 2 is the second chapter in the duo’s Dum and Dummer series, the first of which arrived in 2019 and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

“Dumb & Dumber is one of my and Glock’s favorite movies,” Dolph said in a statement. “We do stuff in real life that’s just like they do in that movie. We just like having fun with everything we do.”

The project’s artwork is also a reference to Beavis & Butthead, with the pair reimagined as cartoon characters. Dum and Dummer 2 includes previously released songs “Case Closed” and Glock’s solo cut “I’m the Type,” as well as beats from PRE producer Bandplay and Memphis natives DJ Squeaky and Sosa808.

