Rising artist Young Devyn has shared her newest song “Entangle,” which will be featured on her upcoming debut EP Baby Goat.

“Entangle” melds the 19-year-old’s Brooklyn upbringing and Trinidadian roots, which is also evidenced in her previous project cuts “Act Bad” and “Straight to It.”

“Everyone has gotten themselves entangled into something unforgettable…I’m just here to tell the story,” Devyn told Complex. She also recently shared the news that she’s signed to 4th & Broadway, the legendary label that has been relaunched by Island Records.

Baby Goat is set to release via 4th & Broadway on June 18. “It all started as a dream. Now years later with nothing but hard work, prayers, & dedication, I finally get to tell my story. This is Baby Goat!” she said of her upcoming debut.

Get a first listen of “Entangle” ahead of the EP release below.