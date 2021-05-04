YFN Lucci is among a dozen alleged members of the Bloods hit with a 105-count racketeering indictment that utilized the Atlanta rapper’s social media posts and music.

“I think that it sends a significant message, a profound message that regardless of your status that the City of Atlanta and Fulton County in partnership is coming after you if you violate the crimes in our county, in our city,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis calls the indictment “unprecedented” in Georgia.

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, faces an unrelated murder charge and is out on bond, but the 29-year-old is now required to turn himself in due to the new charges, which fall under the Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Earlier this month, Lucci violated his $500,000 bond by allegedly going to a strip club. His attorney said the “attempt to revoke his bond is without merit and is replete with factual and legal inaccuracies.”

Lucci’s lawyer Drew Findling told WSB-TV his client is “not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world,” Findling continued.