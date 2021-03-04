A rising star in Ghana’s rapidly flourishing drill scene, 19-year-old Yaw Tog is currently riding high on a tidal wave of international acclaim. Last year, the rapper partnered with O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd for his song “Sore”, which quickly became a runaway hit for the scene.

At the end of 2020, British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy took a trip out to the West African nation to hop on the track’s remix alongside fellow Ghanaian rhymer, Kwesi Arthur. A non-stop onslaught of energy, the remix lands today with a set of high-energy visuals from KooPokuStudios.

To give the new track a test run, Stormzy took to the stage at Ghana’s UPP Festival when he performed there on New Year’s Eve just gone. Suffice to say, it went down quite well.

Yaw Tog is dropping his debut EP, TIME, on March 25, which you can pre-save here. Watch the visuals for the “Sore” remix above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.