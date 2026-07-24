Latest Stories
Ghana’s Yaw Tog Hits The Streets Of London For “Aso)den” Video
A star of the Asakaa movement (Ghana’s take on the drill sound), Yaw Tog’s built up and maintained strong ties with the UK ever since he first emerged.
Yaw Tog Connects With Bad Boy Timz For New Bubbler “Azul”
Moving beyond the confines of the Asakaa sound that defined his earlier releases and into something closer to the warm melodies and pulsing low end of Amapiano.
Asakaa Star Yaw Tog Returns With Triumphant 'TIME' EP
It’s a huge moment for the 19-year-old star who’s found himself thrust to the forefront of the rapidly flourishing Asakaa drill scene that's exploded in Ghana.
Yaw Tog Calls On Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur For "Sore" Remix
A rising star in Ghana’s rapidly flourishing drill scene, 19-year-old Yaw Tog is currently riding high on a tidal wave of international acclaim.
Going Global: Inside Ghana’s Burgeoning Drill Scene
Meet the artists leading the drill music train in Africa right now.