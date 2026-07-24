Yaw Tog

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Latest Stories

Yaw Tog Yaw Tog Yaw Tog Yaw Tog Yaw Tog
Music

Ghana’s Yaw Tog Hits The Streets Of London For “Aso)den” Video

A star of the Asakaa movement (Ghana’s take on the drill sound), Yaw Tog’s built up and maintained strong ties with the UK ever since he first emerged.

James Keith1355 days ago
Yaw Tog (credit: Koopoku)
Music

Yaw Tog Connects With Bad Boy Timz For New Bubbler “Azul”

Moving beyond the confines of the Asakaa sound that defined his earlier releases and into something closer to the warm melodies and pulsing low end of Amapiano.

James Keith1597 days ago
Yaw Tog - 'Time' EP
Music

Asakaa Star Yaw Tog Returns With Triumphant 'TIME' EP

It’s a huge moment for the 19-year-old star who’s found himself thrust to the forefront of the rapidly flourishing Asakaa drill scene that's exploded in Ghana.

James Keith1947 days ago
Yaw Tog "Sore" (Remix)
Music

Yaw Tog Calls On Stormzy, Kwesi Arthur For "Sore" Remix

A rising star in Ghana’s rapidly flourishing drill scene, 19-year-old Yaw Tog is currently riding high on a tidal wave of international acclaim.

James Keith1969 days ago
ghana drill
Music

Going Global: Inside Ghana’s Burgeoning Drill Scene

Meet the artists leading the drill music train in Africa right now.

Benewaah Boateng2095 days ago
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