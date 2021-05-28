Nearly a year after dropping his debut album Pain?, Wifisfuneral returns with the release of his latest project Smoking Mirrors.

Spanning seven tracks, the new EP features production from frequent collaborator Nvbeel (“Whos Laughin Now,” “Cardiac Arrest,” “New Order Red”), as well as Harry Fraud (“ScratchUrBack”), JetsonMade (“CC Demon”), Andy Ayaz (“Where I’m Going”), and Apollo Young (“ColdAsIce”).

To coincide with the release, Wifisfuneral also premiered the video for “CC Demon,” which follows “Where I’m Going” as the second track from Smoking Mirrors to receive the visual treatment. Directed by Bobby Astro, the paranoid video finds Wifi falling into a toxic relationship, with a mysterious stalker attempting to lure him out of the house.

Smoking Mirrors serves as the official follow-up to the 24-year-old South Florida rapper’s long-awaited studio full-length Pain? Released last August, the album was highlighted by guest appearances from Smoove’L (“Ocean”), Coi Leray (“Lost in Time”), and Mariah Angeliq (“End of Story Pt. 2”).

In late 2020, Wifisfuneral showcased certain album highlights with live performance videos, including clips for lead single “End of Story” and cautionary tale “Guy Like Me.”

Check out the music video for “CC Demon” above and stream Smoking Mirrors now on all major platforms.