After months of teasers and growing anticipation, Westside Gunn has finally unleashed the first volume of Sincerely Adolf—the eighth installment of his Hitler Wears Hermès series.

The Griselda member began teasing the project in October 2020. The rapper’s last full-length effort was Who Made the Sunshine. It was at that time Gunn shared what was believed to be project’s official cover art, and suggested it may be the last installment in the HWH series.

“Everything must come to an end, I gotta Finish how I started off,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.. “WSG ‘SINCERELY ADOLF’ aka HWH8 coming VERY soon ...”

In December 2020, Gunn shared a second HWH8 cover, in which he is seen wearing a full face mask designed by Maison Margiela. As pointed out on Reddit, Gunn referred to the project as a proper album, and said the alternative cover illustrated his evolution since the inaugural HWH tape, which was released in 2012. The last HWH effort came in late 2019 and included guest appearances by Fat Joe, Currensy, Estee Nack, and fellow Griselda members Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher.

“‘SINCERELY ADOLF’ #HWH8 cover 2/2 @maisonmargiela I’m so diff from EVERYBODY, a true 🐐 of this Culture,” he wrote. “So many ppl don’t understand the ART, or get the Fashion Talk, bc shit soooo over their heads they think it’s trash, im literally bringing u what the culture has been missing, that was the whole point of the FLYGOD being born, I’m acknowledged by every LEGEND possible your fav curators fav Curator don’t give me my flowers now it’s ok bc I smell my own shit… this pic right here is LEGENDARY, it’s shows how far I came from part 1 if u don’t get it then it’s not for you… ALBUM will be a masterpiece.”

Fast-forward to early August, when Gunn announced another release date for Sincerely Adolf, which he described as a double-album. The rapper was expected to drop the effort on Aug. 20, but ultimately delayed it by a week as finishing touches were underway.

“Listen y’all the album is done I’m mixing and mastering as we speak, even if its finished tonight it’ll still have to come out next week for it to hit ALL DSPs at the same time,” he tweeted. “I promise u it’s worth the wait, I can kick my feet up knowing can’t nothing fuck wit it.”

Side A of Sincerely Adolf spans 13 cuts and includes features by Lil Wayne, Boldly James, Jadakiss, A.A. Rashid, and, of course, Conway the Machine and Benny the Buthcer.

You can stream the album now on Apple Music and via Spotify below. Side B is expected to arrive next Friday.