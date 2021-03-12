Singer-songwriter Watts has teamed up with Khalid to share the song “Feels” via Keep Cool and RCA Records.

Nashville-based, Milwaukee-bred Watts had initially released the song independently a few years ago. Khalid found the song while he was looking for new music and reached out to Watts, ending in the collaboration.

“I had written and recorded ‘Feels’ back in 2018 and it had been bubbling a bit, added to a few playlists, and one day I got a DM from Khalid telling me how much he loved the song,” Watts explained in a press release. “I was totally shocked. Khalid has been an artist that I have always admired, and to find out he was a fan of mine was incredible. I tried not to get my hopes up to much, but all of the stars aligned and here we are—releasing this new version of the song together. It’s been pretty wild and I am so proud of how it turned out.”

Khalid added to Watts’ statement, saying, “I am always searching online for new music and I stumbled upon Watts’ song ‘Feels’ and was instantly drawn to it. Just a beautiful song that I really felt an instant connection with,” Khalid said.

“I hit Watts up to tell him how much I loved ‘Feels,’ and we started talking about music and what we were currently listening to and how we were holding up in the pandemic. Over a few weeks we built a really special friendship that evolved into us collaborating on this new version, which I love so much and is so special to me. I’ve always been someone who loves the art of a collaboration—it’s such an amazing way to expand your creativity and open yourself up to new sounds and ideas.”

