DaBaby showed up to Rolling Loud California over the weekend following his homophobic comments made at the Miami edition of the festival in July, and he was not entirely greeted with open arms.

During his performance on Sunday, the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper was pelted with various objects including water bottles and open drinks. He didn’t address the crowd’s behavior during the show, nor was it 100 percent clear what motivated people to throw things at him—as XXL pointed out, his set time was changed relatively last minute and he ended up replacing Future’s headlining slot on the Ciroc Stage. As DaBaby continued to perform, he even jumped in the crowd at one point, to a more enthusiastic response.

DaBaby did appear to address the response to his comments from the summer.

“I know y’all tired of that boring ass shit, it’s time for the live show killer,” he said in one clip. “On the count of three, say, ‘Cancel who?’”

At Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby faced backlash after he made insensitive and misleading comments regarding the LGBTQ+ community. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Since then, DaBaby has joked about being “canceled” for his actions. Despite this, he’s played at two Rolling Loud festivals since then, including October’s New York iteration. Multiple HIV/AIDS organizations have said he failed to follow through after he met with some of them following the controversy.