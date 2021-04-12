Usher may not mind when you dance on that pole but he’s being accused of giving a dancer fake dollar bills with his face on them – which is certainly something any performer would mind.

Las Vegas-based dancer Pisces accused the R&B superstar of giving her dollar bills – in denominations of $1, $20 and $100 – with his own face on them on her Instagram Stories. The bills appeared to be in promotion of the upcoming Usher: The Vegas Experience residency, as the dancer wrote on her Instagram story, “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for Usher and he threw this??”

The question, of course, led to Usher being clowned on socials.

Before dropping another installment of “Confessions” or denying any accusations, Usher’s last Instagram picture of himself featured him rocking a bucket hat made of dollar bills, which some fans saw as a response, but could just be coincidental.

Either way, some weren’t too thrilled about the internet-dubbed “ushbucks,” as others were hoping he wasn’t “Caught Up” in the fake bill game. Here’s what Twitter had to say: