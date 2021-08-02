Tyler, the Creator has shared his full Lollapalooza headlining set, and it’s officially time to “RUNITUP.”

Following an energetic performance just a month after the release of his latest studio album Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler dropped the whole thing on YouTube on Sunday.

The theatrical set, which ran nearly an hour-and-a-half, featured fan favorites from CMIYGL and beyond. At one point, Tyler even made an appearance as Igor himself. “WUSYANAME,” “CORSO” and “LUMBERJACK” made for some high-energy starting points, but Tyler eventually dove right into a few of his classics like “Yonkers” and “She,” later giving Igor some new life with “I Think.”

Before he dropped the full set, Tyler also shared some clips on Twitter.