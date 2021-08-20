Trippie Redd makes his return with the release of his latest album, Trip at Knight.

Trippie dropped Trip at Knight on Friday with the help of an all-star list of featured acts.

Along with Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and other peers, Trippie gathered some posthumous verses from both XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD. The Ohio-born superstar also made several Midwest connections by featuring Chicago’s Lil Durk and Polo G on the same track as well as creating a Detroit posse cut that features BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby, and Icewear Vezzo.

Leading up to the album’s release, it was rumored that Drake would make an appearance on a song called “Betrayal.” Yet, it seems like something stopped the track from making the final version of the album.

Despite this hiccup, Trippie is rolling full steam ahead. He has a tour to support the album that is set to begin on Aug. 25. Also, he curated an art exhibit at The Gallery in Los Angeles which will be a visual timeline for Trippie’s rise from a Soundcloud star to a global sensation.

Stream Trippie Redd’s new album, Trip at Knight, below.