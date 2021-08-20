Trippie Redd makes his return with the release of his latest album, Trip at Knight.

Trippie dropped Trip at Knight on Friday with the help of an all-star list of featured acts.

Along with Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and other peers, Trippie gathered some posthumous verses from both XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD. The Ohio-born superstar also made several Midwest connections by featuring Chicago’s Lil Durk and Polo G on the same track as well as creating a Detroit posse cut that features BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby, and Icewear Vezzo. 

Leading up to the album’s release, it was rumored that Drake would make an appearance on a song called “Betrayal.” Yet, it seems like something stopped the track from making the final version of the album. 

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Trippie Redd "!" music video
Watch Trippie Redd’s Warped Video for ”!”
trippie redd
Trippie Redd and PARTYNEXTDOOR Share “Excitement” Video
Trippe Redd 24 Hours in Miami
24 Hours in Miami With Trippie Redd

Despite this hiccup, Trippie is rolling full steam ahead. He has a tour to support the album that is set to begin on Aug. 25. Also, he curated an art exhibit at The Gallery in Los Angeles which will be a visual timeline for Trippie’s rise from a Soundcloud star to a global sensation.

Stream Trippie Redd’s new album, Trip at Knight, below.

 