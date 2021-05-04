In a new interview with XXL, Trippie Redd talked about putting his own rap label together, his favorite rap albums, and who is in his top five all-time rapper list.

When discussing his top five, Trippie named Drake, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti are on his list.

“Aight, Wayne, Drake… I’ma just say everything I really listen to. Like, the most music I’ve ever listened to from an artist… These gotta be my favorites because I clearly listen to them more than everybody else. So, Wayne, Drake, I gotta put André [3000] in there. [Lil] Uzi [Vert] and [Playboi] Carti. I listen to they shit a lot.”

Going into why Uzi and Carti are in his top five, Trippie explained that he feels that they are some of the greats from his era of SoundCloud rappers.

“Listening to Uzi’s shit back in 2015-16, that shit was different,” he explained. “And Carti, at that time. They was on some other shit for the young niggas. They did some crazy shit for us. They really opened doors for us to do a lot of shit that we do.You know, the niggas from the SoundCloud era might not say it too much, but definitely, they some of the G.O.A.T.s from our era.”

Earlier this year, when joining Shirley Ju’s podcast Shirley’s Temple, Trippie revealed that his last deluxe album, Neon Shark vs. Pegasus, was inspired by how Uzi made his most recent deluxe album.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I seen Lil Uzi do it,” he revealed. “Lil Uzi vs. the World. I don’t know what he did with his deluxe but I listened to it fasho. He put vs. so let me put my spin on it. I look at him as one of the OG young guys, I really admire what he does for the culture. I really pay attention to what he does.”

In that same interview, Trippie also revealed that Playboi Carti tried to sign him at one point, something that Carti also eludes to on his song “Punk Monk” off Whole Lotta Red.

“Yeah, man, shout out Playboi Carti. He tried to sign me. He tried it,” he said. “I f*ck with bro, I love his music. I was listening to Carti when he was produced by ICYTWAT. I love his sh*t. Don’t get me wrong. He definitely tried to sign me but I had a different plan.”

