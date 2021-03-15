With Travis Scott’s Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer finally upon us, he’s teamed up with comedian Eric Andre to help get the people amped.

In a new commercial that aired on Grammy night, a convoy is seen collecting the seltzer from a valley and bringing it into town. As Scott and Andre arrive and begin passing them out, Andre can be heard naming all of the different flavors before he’s shown on television, looking refreshed and amped after taking a sip. The screen also indicates that the seltzer is available in stores now.

Talking about finally releasing the drink, Travis said that it was great to see his vision actualized.

“Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” he said in a statement. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market. Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand in general is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning.”

Travis also sent a cryptic tweet on Sunday, which is very obviously in reference to his upcoming album Utopia.

Check out his brand new Cacti commercial up top.