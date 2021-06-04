Tinashe and Buddy are back with another collab, this time on the singer’s new song “Pasadena.” Both artists shine on the upbeat, summery track, which sees them basking in the current state of their lives and careers.

“After the past year we have all had, I felt a very strong calling to release music that feels like joy, excitement, and freedom—to contribute positive energy to the universe,” Tinashe said in a statement, per Uproxx. “I wrote and recorded the song ‘Pasadena’ in my home in Los Angeles with a bold, bouncing tempo that makes me want to dance. The song is about growth, family, and the feelings I get when I visit the area I grew up in—energetic and nostalgic, but hopeful.”

Buddy previously tapped Tinashe last August for his song “Glitch.” Tinashe released her first independent album Songs For You in 2019, followed by last November’s surprise holiday EP Comfort & Joy.

Listen to “Pasadena” up top.