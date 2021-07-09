Tinashe has delivered her new song “Bouncin,” a breezy track about her stepping out and having a good time. It follows her June release, “Pasadena” with Buddy, and a recent feature on Rejjie Snow’s song “Disco Pantz” with Dee Lilly and grouptherapy.

Earlier this week, Tinashe performed at Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party where attendees wore all white. Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby also performed, and Travis Scott handled DJ duties for a little bit, which led to him doing an impromptu performance of “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi. Also in attendance were Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bobby Shmurda, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Meek Mill, James Harden, J. Balvin, Yo Gotti, and Future, among others.

Listen to Tinashe’s new song “Bouncin” below.