The lawyer who urged authorities to investigate the sexual assault allegations against T.I. and his wife Tiny now claims the couple tried to make a deal, CBS46 reports.

Tyrone A. Blackburn, who sent a letter to federal prosecutors claiming the couple has committed a litany of abusive crimes, says that T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, contacted him to try and work out a deal.

“Steve Sadow reached out to me looking to make a deal on behalf of T.I. and Tiny and I told Steve Sadow my clients want justice,” Blackburn said. “So [if] the deal involves Tiny and T.I. turning themselves in and admitting to the crimes they have committed then fine we got a deal! But if it does not work then I would prefer the investigators do that work and to bring criminal charges against Tiny and T.I. for what they’ve done throughout the years.”

The 11 women who have made the accusations claim the couple engaged in “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terrorist threats, and false imprisonment,” Blackburn wrote in his letter. T.I. has denied the allegations leveled against he and his wife, with Sadow stating his belief that if an investigation is to happen “no charges will be forthcoming.”

He also responded to the claim that he reached out to Blackburn to try and make a deal. “That is patently false,” he said in a statement. “I reached out to see if he would share any information since his name was posted on Instagram as the attorney for Sabrina Peterson. Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence of his groundless claims. The Harrises repeat that they are confident if a thorough and fair investigation is conducted, no charges will be brought.”

Following the wave of allegations, the couple’s show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, has been delayed. It has also been reported that T.I. reportedly to reprise his role in the third Ant-Man movie, although it’s “unclear” if the allegations have anything to do with the casting news.