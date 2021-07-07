The Nang Colouring Book is a fun new release for grime music lovers, which transforms many of the scene’s iconic moments, MCs, producers and vital people in the movement into an animated, brightly-coloured adventure.

The 40-pager was put together by Aaron Huston and Zeb Thomas. Hutson is better known by his stage name, Ears, a legendary MC from the early grime scene who was in Jammer’s Neckle Camp, worked with the likes of Wiley and Skepta, and performed at festivals around the world. Thomas, meanwhile, is a London-based tattoo artist and graphic designer, who’s been the visionary behind a lot of established artists’ album covers.

It’s not just for kids, though. The colouring book is part colouring extravaganza, part collector’s item, and its goal is to serve as a trip down memory lane to grime’s golden era, all the way up to the present day, for long-time fans while also educating new ones.

Image via Publicist

The Nang Colouring Book announcement was also accompanied by an animated music promo featuring Ears and Jme, with clips paying homage to famous clashes and pirate radio sets over the course of the genre’s 20 years. The book features stars such as Kano, The Streets’ Mike Skinner, Stormzy, Big Narstie and more.

Set for a July 16 release, in the meantime, peep the trailer for The Nang Colouring Book above and check out the book’s official website here.