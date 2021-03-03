The Game has heard the allegations that he’s running a scam to con unsigned artists out of their money and he’s not happy. In a new interview with HipHopDX, the rapper explained his promotional side gig and how word started to go around that he’s taking money from desperate would-be rappers.

An Instagram post accused The Game of sliding into DMs of struggling rappers to offer them a slot on a mixtape for $500 to $1000. It went on to say that The Game posted the mixtapes with new songs inserted to an unofficial Soundcloud, separated from his own widely followed account.

“He doesn’t upload on his verified SoundCloud account, he uploads on a separate account with only 266 followers,” the post said. “In addition, he doesn’t market it on Instagram or Facebook, nor makes an appearance on any on the songs.”

The Game said the allegations are coming from rappers who are unhappy with his services because they failed to make hay. He countered that he gave them exactly what he promised, a mixtape slot alongside The Game. He said the clients got upset when that did not make them overnight celebrities.

“So when someone that doesn’t happen with some unsigned artists, well that person is mad, right? Because they thought that this drop or this mixtape slot was going to change their lives, when in reality it’s just a step on the ladder,” he told HipHopDX. “Use it as you may and get as much as you can off of it, but it’s not going to make you DaBaby. Basically, I’m just trying to uplift artists with dope opportunities.”

He also noted that the unhappy customers are merely louder and more attention-grabbing than the people he’s helped.

“If you posted an article right now that said ‘French Montana helps out needy children in Africa,’ I would be like, ‘That’s sweet. That’s sweet’ and I would fucking keep scrolling,” he said. “If you post ‘French Montana socks a kid in Africa,’ I’m clicking on that because I want to see if there’s a video. We can’t help our human nature. So of course the negative stories are going to fucking have that type of impact.”