Taylor Swift celebrated the one-year anniversary of her eighth studio album, Folklore, by sharing an orchestral version of bonus track “The Lakes.”

Swift took to Twitter on Saturday to reflect on the occasion, thanking fans in a message before dropping the original version of the song. “It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler,” she wrote in a tweet. “With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around.”

“To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes,” Swift continued. “Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine and the stories we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore.”

The alternate version of “The Lakes” arrives exactly one year after the release of Swift’s eight studio album.

The 17-track project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, topping the chart for eight weeks en route to becoming the longest-reigning No. 1 album of 2020. Moving 846,000 units in its first week, Folklore earned the highest-selling week of any album in 2020.

Commercial success aside, Folklore also earned Swift five Grammy nominations, winning Album of the Year. Swift became the first female artist to win the award three times, and just the fourth artist overall to achieve the feat.