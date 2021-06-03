SZA wants to reunite with Travis Scott one last time and she needs help to make it happen.

On Thursday, SZA took to Twitter where she pleaded with her followers to help her get in touch with La Flame.

“Can somebody ask Travis to perform love galore w me one last time for old times sake,” she tweeted. “Ion got his number lol”

As fans know, Scott and SZA’s “Love Galore” was a standout single from her debut album, 2017’s CTRL. Since then, a lot has changed in their lives. Scott has asserted himself as one of the leading voices of the culture. Astroworld and his following ventures—including collaborations with McDonald’s and Nike—have turned the Missouri City native into a certified global superstar. SZA, meanwhile, has etched herself into the stratosphere of artists who can make an immediate impact while also maintaining some mystery. She often shies away from the public, choosing to focus more on her art and self.

SZA’s plea also gives the indication that she could be planning something special regarding CTRL. Earlier this week, the singer tweeted about rehearsing the fan-favorite track “20 Something.” The classic debut turns four on June 9. And in fact, when a fan tweeted her this week saying “I cant wrap my head around that ur prolly sitting in ur house just replying to tweets,” she answered with a simple “das cause I’m not lol” and a shot of a rehearsal space: