After 20 weeks of charting, SZA’s “Good Days” record has officially left the Billboard Hot 100. And it’s clear the songstress has some feelings about it.

News of “Good Days’” drop-off was shared Tuesday by a SZA fan account that highlighted the track’s accomplishments. It reminded followers that the song peaked a No. 9 and was her biggest solo hit to date. As pointed out by Hip-Hop-N-More, the Grammy-nominated artist caught wind of the post and responded with a comment that took aim at her label.

“I really hate my label. So much,” she wrote.

SZA, who is signed to both RCA and Top Dawg Entertainment, has yet to expand on her frustration, but it’s worth noting she has made similar comments in the past. After being bombarded with demands for new music last year, the singer instructed fans to ask TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, suggesting he was the one who was holding up the releases.

“At this point y’all gotta ask Punch. I’ve done all I can do,” she wrote last August, after a fan who questioned when she would release a new material.

Another Twitter user then asked SZA about her relationship with the imprint, and whether she would describe it as “adverse or hostile” or simply a situation that was out of her hands.

“BEEN hostile,” SZA replied, before clarifying her comments shortly after. “Don’t nobody need to free me. Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing I love y’all.”

SZA hasn’t released a full-length project since her 2017 debut album Ctrl; but during a February appearance on CBS This Morning, the singer confirmed she had new material up her sleeve.

“New music is literally on the way,” she said. “I haven’t slept. I’m coming directly from the studio right now. It’s like, I think, 5 a.m. I left the studio at, like, 3:30. So music is on the way.”