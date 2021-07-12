To further celebrate the fourth anniversary of her near-unanimously lauded debut album Ctrl, SZA is giving fans the chance to participate in her first NFT project.

The nine-time Grammy nominee’s first NFT collection, dubbed Amex Unstaged x SZA: The Collection, is an “extremely limited” one-of-a-kind collection hosted by the “eco-friendly NFTs” developer Fanaply.

The collection features some of the SZA’s personal favorite moments from her recent Unstaged set, which—to the immediate excitement of fans—featured an appearance by the singer’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott.

In total, the collection is comprised of 14 SZA-favored moments, each reimagined here as one-of-one NFTs set at $100 each. An initial drop went down on July 9 for Amex Unstaged attendees, resulting in several pieces selling out. The second drop, meanwhile, goes down on July 12 at 5 p.m. ET for all card members.

For purchase info, as well as a rundown of all 14 NFTs included in the Unstaged collection, visit the Fanaply site.

In an interview with Brenton Blanchet for Complex in June, SZA briefly addressed how it felt to revisit the Ctrl era in such an immersive format. As SZA explained, several songs now have “new meaning” and added emotional weight compared to when they were first released to the world.

“I’ve processed them, maybe now for the first time even, because I was in the middle of a whirlwind,” she said at the time. “I just put it out then went straight to performing it.”

Of course, today—as with any other day—is a great day to once again revisit Ctrl in its entirety.