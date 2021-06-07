Swizz Beatz put fake friends and fair-weather family members on notice at DMX’s funeral. During a recent appearance on Drink Champs, Swizz told the show’s co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he felt like his comments made under the instruction of DMX.

Around the interview’s 16-minute mark, Swizz said that X “came through” him at that moment and “made” him say those comments.

“Even at the funeral when I said what I said, it was because of many people and many things,” he said.

At DMX’s funeral, Swizz took the stage and told the crowd that DMX needed “everybody” and this support when he was alive.

“Lotta people ain’t your friends, a lotta of people ain’t your family,” Swizz said before vowing to provide for DMX’s family despite “bloodsuckers” trying to get their hands on his estate and future income.

Some people took this as a shot at fans or Irv Gotti’s ill-timed comments about X’s passing. Yet, Swizz told N.O.R.E. that he was merely telling people to honor his friend in an unselfish way.

“I was very close to Dog up until his last days, we had just finished the record so I was current on all his events. And X only wanted love, he didn’t want money,” he said. “He didn’t really care about success that much. He just wanted to ride remote control cars, drive his four-wheelers, play pool, very simple guy. But it was certain people that he really wanted love from that it was hard for him to get the love from. So, when I see them people now showing up, and then, now making the day about them, I just had an energy. And I feel X came through me and made me say what I had to say.”

Despite not caring about success, DMX put together one of the most acclaimed careers in hip-hop history. This success has continued into his death with his first posthumous album, Exodus, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.