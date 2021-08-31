Back in June, UK producer Swindle put out a funk-rap hybrid with Kojey Radical, Loyle Carner and JNR Williams called “Lost”. As it turns out, that was the first track to be heard from his upcoming fourth studio album, The New World, and since then we’ve had “Darkest Hour” with Daley and Poppy Ajudha, and now we’ve got another taste of the album in “Blow Ya Trumpet”.

This time round, he’s reconnected with Kojey Radical and brought in Knucks, Ghetts and Akala to round out the set. Recorded in the astonishingly vast The Real World Studios with an expansive cast of musicians, the core elements at the heart of this are skittish brass and cinematic strings, the apex of which doubles as the hook.

It’s testament to Swindle’s talents as an A&R, composer, musician and songwriter that he can pull such huge talents together for his record. Elsewhere on The New World (which arrives October 29), we’re told we can expect appearances from Maverick Sabre, Joel Culpepper, Greentea Peng, and Joy Crookes.

While we wait for the album to drop—and hopefully another taster or two before then—hit play on the manga-style visualiser at the top.