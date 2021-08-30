Summer Walker and London on da Track welcomed their first child together back in March, but now it appears as though they’re not on good terms.

On her second Instagram account, @galactawhore, Walker blasted her ex in an Instagram Story post, alleging that London had been warning those close to her about her involvement with another man.

“London calling & dm’ng [sic] everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about Summer get that n***a away from her,” she wrote. “So if anything happens to me it was him. Ghetto baby daddy from hell. I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it’s about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf. & ‘that n***a’ has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain’t shit & wouldn’t help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, fuckin’ weirdo.”

In a series of follow-up posts, she added, “I be trying so hard to mind my business, n***a so pressed. && come get this car, I don’t want nothing from you n this shit ain’t even paid for. I like my cars paid OFF. … One of y’all hoes PLEASE put some good pussy on that man so he can leave me and my family alone. Thank you.”

The couple previously faced criticism over what fans suspected to be harmful eating habits for their young child after users noticed what they believed was DIY baby food made with hemp seeds and honey on Summer Walker’s Instagram.