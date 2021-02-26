Billie Eilish is celebrating the release of her new documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry—and she’s inviting fans from around the world to join her.

The Grammy-winning artist will participate in a live premiere event for the Apple Original Film, which debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday. The stream will include an interview with the documentary’s director R. J. Cutler, video packages from the film, exclusive stripped-down performances by Eilish, as well as an intimate conversation with the artist. Immediately after the event, The World’s a Little Blurry will have its official premiere.

The documentary will give audiences a never-before-seen look into Eilish’s rise to stardom, as it follows the teenager throughout a life-changing year in which she received her driver’s license, went on tour, and dominated the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Eilish spoke about the film during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, admitting it was difficult for her to watch.

“I think it’s important for people to know that it’s not all that was going on,” she told the host about the documentary. “There’s a ton that isn’t in there, but it’s pretty much me. And it’s kind of a huge bummer because I was super annoying then … You know, it’s rough. It’s hard for me to watch. I wouldn’t let anyone watch it until I’d seen it, because I didn’t know what to expect.”

You can stream the live premiere event, hosted by Zane Lowe, now on the Apple TV App, Apple Music App, and through Eilish’s YouTube channel above. The World’s a Little Blurry will be available to stream on the Apple TV+ platform for all subscribers.