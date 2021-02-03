Nelly has generated the type of unforeseeable success that few artists experience. Yet this fame and fortune might have ripped Nelly from the people who helped start his career. On Tuesday, St. Lunatics member Ali took to Instagram where he accused Nelly of "hustling" him and the group.

Ali explained that he created the group in 1993. He taught Nelly and the other members the technical skills of rapping and even fought for Nelly to have his big break on the single "Gimme What You Got." When he was offered a solo deal, Ali turned it down for the betterment of the group. Yet when it was Nelly's turn, he apparently didn't do the same.

"Fast forward 1999: Ma$e Manager at the time (Cudda)...was introduced to us...and he immediately started separating the group. He wanted Nelly and City spud. They left with Cudda (went to Harlem)," he wrote. "The separation became The reality...They had left !!! We(The rest of the group) felt ‘HUSTLED’....we were *1 until, The opportunity was presented to be *2😔 ..they hustled us!!"

He went on to say when Nelly got a deal at Universal, he told Ali he didn't need him to help him write. Ali contends that he still ended up writing on some of Nelly's records without receiving proper credit.

"Some kind of way I ended up going...I ended up helping him write...but got no credit!! Wow!! I got hustled!!" he continued.

Nelly has yet to respond to Ali's post. In his defense, Ali had multiple credited features on Nelly's diamond-selling album Country Grammar. Nelly's success also provided the platform for the St. Lunatics' platinum album Free City. Ali has appeared on every Nelly album except for Suit and M.O.