Spotify has rolled out a new feature called Blend, which shows the compatibility between your taste and another user’s.

Available only in beta mode since early June, free and paying listeners across the world can now make personalized shared playlists with Blend and compare favorites with each other, according to a company statememt.

The experience includes new cover art for each of your Blend playlists, taste match scores to compare listening preferences, and shareable data stories for each playlist that can be posted on social media. Spotify Premium users can see what songs each listener supplied for the playlist.

Blend playlists will be updated daily and are dependent on what users listen to, coupled with Spotify’s personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality.

To create a Blend playlist, tap “Create Blend” in the Made for You hub on the mobile app, and invite a friend to join said playlist. After they accept, Spotify will create your special playlist. You can also share it by tapping “Share this story” at the bottom of your data story screen.

Last week, Spotify unveiled the most streamed songs of summer 2021. Unsurprisingly, Olivia Rodrigo clinched top spots on the Global Songs of the Summer list and the U.S. version. Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” with SZA was also in the top five on both lists.