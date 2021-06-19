South London rap/production outfit Splurgeboys, comprised of brothers Tee and Rocket, have unveiled the visuals for “Like Who”—a standout from their new album, Metox—which features grime legend D Double E and up-and-coming talent Kadey James.

Produced by Splurgeboys, the laid-back, dreamy backdrop underpins each of their rhymes about being the guys that all the women want. “Like Who” is a catchy number that you’ll find yourself humming all week; the accompanying visuals go all-out with its dating show storyline—Tee and Rocket take on the role of hosts, where they offer one lucky guy (Kadey) the chance to win a date with one of the three ladies.