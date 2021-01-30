Influential Scottish-born producer SOPHIE, who had worked with Charli XCX among others, has died age 34.

The news was shared in a statement from SOHPIE's labels Transgressive and Future Classic. "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the statement reads. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

The critically-acclaimed musician died at 4 a.m. on Saturday in Athens, Greece, where they had been living, Pitchfork reports.

SOPHIE first garnered attention for a series of singles in 2013 and 2014 that included "Bipp" and "Lemonade," instantly earning critical and fan praise. The songs were eventually collected together in the 2015 compilation album Product, which SOPHIE later followed with the debut album Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides in 2018.

Some of the artists to have collaborated extensively with SOPHIE were Charli XCX and the PC Music label, which was founded by frequent collaborator A.G. Cook. Vince Staples featured two productions from SOPHIE on his 2017 effort Big Fish Theory, including "Yeah Right" featuring Kendrick Lamar. Other collaborators included Madonna, Palmistry, and Gaika.

Following the heartbreaking news, artists and fans paid their respects to SOPHIE on Twitter. RIP.