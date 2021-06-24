Saweetie was set to release her long-awaited debut album Pretty Bitch Music this week, but the rapper has clarified that she’s not quite ready to release it just yet.

In a new interview with Big Tigger, Saweetie spoke about her nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards and why her record missed its initial release date. “Pretty Bitch Music was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it," she explained. "And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I'm a perfectionist and it's on the way."

The rapper recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform her new single “Fast (Motion),” so all signs point to the album still arriving sometime soon. When exactly that will be, however, remains to be seen. Despite the sudden delay, Saweetie has had a great year so far and released her EP Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 in April.

As for who fans can expect to see Saweetie collaborating with in the future, this past month she revealed she wanted to work with J. Cole “on production.” Appearing in an episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, where guests are asked to name their picks for the greatest-of-all-timers in different categories, she also made it clear how much she’s into Cole's music. "I think the greatest J. Cole song of all time—at least, a song that really just makes me feel something—is ‘Cost Me a Lot,’” she said. “And that was a mixtape song. The mainstream people don’t know too much about that.”

Watch Saweetie’s interview with Big Tigger above.