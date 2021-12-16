SAINt JHN is set to drop “The Best Part of Life” on all streaming services.

The artist previously shared the song exclusively to YouTube after teasing it on his latest tour, In Case We Both Die Young, I F%G Love You. Following over a million views on YouTube, he’s releasing “The Best Part of Life” to all major streaming platforms on Friday (Dec. 17).

In addition to closing out his tour, SAINt JHN recently earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for his appearance on Kanye West’s Donda album. SAINt JHN is gearing up for his world tour in January.

You can check out “The Best Part of Life” below.