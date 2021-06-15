No one talks about the spoils of wealth and opulence better than Rick Ross. But, Rozay also does the hard work to maintain his lifestyle by practicing fiscal responsibility.

Ross proudly resides on a 235 acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia that was previously owned by boxing legend Evander Holyfield. Although he took over Holyfield’s property, Ross isn’t following in his financial footsteps. Instead of spending close to $1 million a year to maintain the mansion’s lawn, Ross told Forbes that he actually cuts the grass himself.

“When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” Ross said in a new interview. “I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. … I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

In doing this, Ross realized that cutting his own grass gave him the type of normalcy and “peace” he was seeking to balance out his superstar lifestyle

“I realized that this was something I wanted to do. It was subconscious,” he continued. “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

Taking care of his own grass isn’t the only way Ross cuts corners. He tells Forbes that he has an affinity for “finding beautiful things that cost $8 or $20” at swap meets and antique stores, and he takes commercial flights on Delta as much as possible. He also forges partnerships with companies that align with his lifestyle, which affords him the financial freedom to spend money on the things he’s always wanted.

“Yes, I’m not about throwing money away, but it’s important that people enjoy the fruits of your labor and stay ahead of the curve,” Ross said. “I make sure that I am surrounded by love and inspiration and motivation. Through the window I am looking out of right now in the Southwest Ranches, I can see my red-on-red 458 Ferrari, and it is inspiring.”