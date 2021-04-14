Rich the Kid has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Rostrum Records, the legendary independent label known for launching the careers of Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa.

“Rich The Kid is a key voice of this generation and we’re very excited that he chose Rostrum as his new home,” Rostrum founder and president Benjy Grinberg said in a press release. “This is the beginning of a new chapter for us at Rostrum as we continue to break barriers in the independent label landscape. We are thrilled to partner with BMG to release Rich’s upcoming music and further solidify his position as a leader in hip-hop.”

Rich the Kid expressed his excitement in an Instagram post. “How he signed a deal but still independent ??? IM A BOSS I TOLD U @rostrumrecords. I’m not in the same category as these guys iM RR really rich,” he wrote in the caption.

The news arrives three months after Rich the Kid surprised fans with his latest project, Lucky 7. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in January, the 28-year-old rapper billed the seven-track EP as an “introduction” to his upcoming fourth studio album.

“I just want to put out just a playlist of just how I feel right now, just because I just got independent, I just got out of my deal. So this is my first real… matter of fact, this is my second deal,” he said. “So this mixtape is just an introduction into my next album. So I’m going to be coming out with an album soon, right behind this mix tape, so I feel like my next album is going to reflect everything.”