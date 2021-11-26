The owner of Fetty Wap’s record label has challenged the “Trap Queen” rapper to a boxing match.

Frank V. Robinson, aka Nitt Da Gritt, proposed the fight via Instagram on Saturday, fresh off Fetty’s candid interview with Fat Joe. During the extensive sit-down, the New Jersey rapper opened up about his fall within the industry, and began pointing fingers at record labels: 300 Entertainment and RGF Productions, owned by Nitt.

“What happened, it was just like, in the process… I’m tryin’ to figure out why this goin’ on, why this goin’ on, and then you know, the finance part, like yo, what’s up with this, what’s up with that,” Fetty said, before suggesting his labels failed to provide financial support. “I felt like I had to do everything myself. For the tours, I put up all the bread for the tours. I paid for all the tour buses. Everything came out of my expenses. It was like, I gotta pay y’all but I’m paying for everything else.”

Fetty expanded on his frustration in a subsequent Facebook post, where he referred to a “goofy” and “miserable” individual who lied about paying his bail.

Nitt caught wind of the Fetty’s post and was immediately convinced it was directed at him. He pushed back on Fetty’s claims, and went on to accuse the rapper of being a poser.

“Hey ‘Mr.Delusional’ @fettywap1738 I Never said I paid for your lawyer, but I did send one up there just in case you needed one but you had it covered!” he wrote. “And if I’m miserable your [sic] ‘DELUSIONAL’ bc you not a street n***a , trap n***a , hustler or none of the above and your [sic] definitely not from 12th Ave. You wasn’t even a little sprinkle of that #fettycap #173fake.”

Nitt also shared screenshots of his and Fetty wap’s tense exchange on Instagram. Nitt demanded Fetty to “stop subbing” him and lying, before suggesting they hash out their problems in the boxing ring.

Will Fetty accept the challenge? Stay tuned.