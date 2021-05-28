Continuing a storming run of releases, South African-born, East London-based artist Toya Delazy has just dropped the visuals for her new single, “Resurrection”, the first single to be taken from her upcoming EP, Afrorave Vol. 1. For anyone who missed her recent bangers, “Find Di Boy” and “Funani”, or her appearance on KG’s “Nzinga” a couple of weeks ago, this is the ideal introduction to an artist who’s done phenomenal work bridging the gap between the UK and South Africa.

Sonically, it’s a tidal wave of hurtling Afro rhythms and chest-pummelling bass thanks to the producer trio of Ahadadream, Mxshi Mo and Sam Interface. Over the top of that mountainous wall of bass, Delazy strides with purpose, firing off lyrics that sit somewhere between the bars of a rave MC and the warcry of a military commander. The influence of gqom and even our own sound system strains can be heard here and there, but this is much more than the sum of the parts.

In keeping with the title, the visuals from director Kyle Lewis take us deep into the spiritual underworld as KG quite literally raises the dead. Frantic, chaotic and just a bit terrifying, it’s an eye-opening example of just how adventurous Delazy is when it comes to the visual side of her music.

Join the undead rave with the visuals at the top and make sure you add “Resurrection” to your playlists below.