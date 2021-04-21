Suffolk-born, London-based Oscar Welsh enjoyed a climactic year in 2020. Having only debuted the year before with his first single, “Get Yourself To Sleep”, Welsh quick capitalised on that momentum with a handful of singles and his debut EP, Vernal. The hazy five-tracker caught a lot of attention from fans and critics alike and it’s set him up nicely for the release of his latest single, “Busy”, which he’s just given some fresh new visuals.

For the visuals, directed by amityblock, we’re taken on a meandering trip through London as Welsh wishes away the day and looks for a motive. “If it’s in South don’t bell me I’m busy,” he says, “I ain’t in the mood, don’t know about you, zoom through the city”. With its smoky, funk-licked take on bedroom pop, you can no doubt expect to hear this pouring out of speakers in parks up and down the country this summer.

Hit play on the visuals at the top and be sure to add “Busy” to your playlists.