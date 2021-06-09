This week, Ecuadorian DJ and producer Ordonez is supplying us with his new Lose Control EP, which packs two new house bangers to add to the post-covid rave playlist. Before the EP officially lands on Mother Recordings this Friday, June 11, he’s just liberated its B-side, “Tuba Jam”.

Living up to the promise of its title, “Tuba Jam” makes maximum use of a full-bodied brass section that marches through the track with an unrelenting drive. Despite its heavy duty bounce, Ordonez balances it out with plenty of light and colour to keeps things from becoming overbearing.

After putting out a slew of heaters via Club Sweat, Too Many Rules and Farris Wheel Recordings, the new EP marks a return to Ordonez’s long and fruitful partnership with Mother that includes a stack of singles and EPs stretching back to the mid-2010s.

Hit play on “Tuba Jam” below and then grab the EP on Friday to hear the title track, a six-minute wall of tech house thump. Pre-order here.