Just last month, rising singer-songwriter Lu Wright dropped “British Daisy”, a single that detailed the struggle to escape from a toxic relationship and the fear that can sometimes hold us back from making the leap. A month later and she’s back with its follow-up, “What I Like”.

Picking up where its predecessor left off, “What I Like” is a smoky, R&B-pop fusion that looks at what her life is like post-breakup. Now free from the shackles of a relationship that did her no favours, she’s overwhelmed by her newfound freedom and the world of options at her feet. That journey to rediscover herself is a daunting prospect, but it’s also an exciting one.

Speaking on the track, Wright explained: “‘What I Like’ is about finding the strength to break free from an unhappy relationship. I came to the sudden realisation that it was purely down to me to change my situation. Often, it’s only after breaking out of a toxic relationship, that we look back and realise how we moulded ourselves into tiny comfortable spaces just to fit in and cope. ‘What I Like’ takes us through the daunting yet exciting prospect of starting again and building a better, stronger and more genuine you.”

“What I Like” officiall drops tomorrow. Get the first listen below.